Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $187.13 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $18,528,318. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

