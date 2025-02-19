Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 51,858 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $1,446,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,952.64. The trade was a 16.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,251.90. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,773 shares of company stock worth $66,727,926 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

