Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $29,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

