SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $123.94 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

