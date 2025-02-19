Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,280 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $32,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.19.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $135.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $88.98 and a 52-week high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.