Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,226 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $37,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $342.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.04 and a 200-day moving average of $322.05. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.89.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total value of $2,401,706.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,668 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,210.16. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,643 shares of company stock worth $13,580,191. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

