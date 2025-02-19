Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,454 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $29,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

