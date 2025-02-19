Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,260 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Lincoln Electric worth $31,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LECO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $216.81 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.51 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average of $195.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.