Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.07% of Nuvectis Pharma worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 355,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 181,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the third quarter worth $348,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,884,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,605. This represents a 9.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 261,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,825 in the last 90 days. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Down 0.8 %

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

NASDAQ NVCT opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.22.

(Free Report)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.