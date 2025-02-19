Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,803 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 390.6% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $100.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $68.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

