Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 3,594 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,239.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 564,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 522,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after buying an additional 141,637 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 220,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 107,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $519.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.15.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

