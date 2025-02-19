Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 290 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,077,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 83,296 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 187.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 63,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. Barclays decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 23.94%. Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 150.51%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

