Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,150,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 870,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,668,000 after buying an additional 74,278 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 679,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,813,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 506,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 259,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares during the period.

IDEV stock opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.47.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

