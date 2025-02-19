Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $328,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

