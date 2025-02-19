Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $238,000 in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGBL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 257.4% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

