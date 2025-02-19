Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20,513.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 101,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 97,319 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,660,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,334,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,565,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.