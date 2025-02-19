Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 178.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5,527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 36.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 161.11%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

