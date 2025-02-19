Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MBB opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3414 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.