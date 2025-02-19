Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 289 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of WTRG opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

