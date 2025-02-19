Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 6.4% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Shell by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,116,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Shell by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.