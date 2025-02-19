Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.4% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,611 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,402 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $226.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.26 and its 200 day moving average is $202.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

