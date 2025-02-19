FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS:DFEB opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $318.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.48.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (DFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

