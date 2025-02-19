Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 265,408 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 182,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 110,895 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 442.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 47,518 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.