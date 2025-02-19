Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 19,722.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,870,000 after acquiring an additional 357,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $136.57 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.51 and a 52-week high of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.85.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

