Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of International Paper by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of International Paper by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. International Paper has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $60.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

