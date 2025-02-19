Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 767 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.