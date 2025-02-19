Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $226.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,611 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

