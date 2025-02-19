Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 25,748 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 457.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,876.50. This trade represents a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total value of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,574 shares of company stock worth $3,455,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $307.59 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $313.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.01. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

