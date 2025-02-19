7,465 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,004.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.7% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance
Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $600.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
