10,304 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.85.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

