Wix.com (WIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $461.44 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com Price Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $223.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 139.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. Wix.com has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $247.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Wix.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

