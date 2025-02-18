Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

V stock opened at $353.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $356.08. The firm has a market cap of $657.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

