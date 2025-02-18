Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.67.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $272.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.57 and a 200-day moving average of $315.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.32 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

