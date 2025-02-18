Trip.com Group (TCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

