Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $686.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.99. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $318.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.88 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $77,079.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 913,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,364.82. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 725,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $4,190,511.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 48.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 13,734,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,668 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 34.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 864,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 72.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 67,892 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 2,253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 140,515 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 499,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 121,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

