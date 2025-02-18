Short Interest in ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Increases By 9.2%

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,102,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 3,757,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,206.6 days.

ANZ Group Price Performance

ANZGF opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. ANZ Group has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28.

ANZ Group Company Profile

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

