Short Interest in ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Increases By 9.2%

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,102,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 3,757,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,206.6 days.
ANZ Group Price Performance
ANZGF opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. ANZ Group has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28.
ANZ Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ANZ Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.