Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shell Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts expect that Shell will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 930.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

