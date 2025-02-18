Reviewing GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) and Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) and Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GitLab and Code Rebel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 3 23 1 2.93 Code Rebel 0 0 0 0 0.00

GitLab presently has a consensus price target of $76.42, suggesting a potential upside of 12.67%. Given GitLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GitLab is more favorable than Code Rebel.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $711.60 million 15.47 -$424.17 million ($0.32) -211.97 Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GitLab and Code Rebel”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Code Rebel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GitLab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of GitLab shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of GitLab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and Code Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -6.83% -11.72% -5.98% Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

GitLab has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Code Rebel has a beta of 50.13, meaning that its share price is 4,913% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GitLab beats Code Rebel on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client. This segment offers iRAPP client-side products for Mac OS X and Windows applications; iRAPP terminal server products, including iRAPP-single-user remote desktop and iRAPP-TS multiple-user terminal server for Mac OS X applications; and iRAPP access products, such as iRAPP Load Balancer and iRAPP Gateway. The IT Services segment provides Independent Software Vendor relationships (ISVs)/channel partner platforms, which provide project management, application, and technical consulting, as well as database administration for implementing projects and managed-services engagements; and professional services consulting that implements, upgrades, and maintains software packages those ISVs offer to their clients. Code Rebel Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Kahului, Hawaii.

