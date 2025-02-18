Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DOC FY2025 Earnings

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,988,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,804,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

