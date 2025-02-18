Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$103.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Premium Brands

Insider Activity

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Johnny Ciampi acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$78.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,560.00. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$76.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$74.00 and a twelve month high of C$97.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.75.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.