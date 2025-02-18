Outset Medical (OM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $28.47 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OM stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

In other news, CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 34,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $27,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,095.20. This trade represents a 11.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 33,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $26,913.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,731.57. This trade represents a 3.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,790 shares of company stock valued at $222,243. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

