New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,385 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. State Street Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,929 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 363,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 43,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 173,709 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.75.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $391.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.43. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.80 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

