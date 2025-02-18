Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metagenomi
Metagenomi Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of Metagenomi stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Metagenomi has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.74.
About Metagenomi
Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.
Featured Stories
