Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Metagenomi by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Metagenomi by 130.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Metagenomi stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Metagenomi has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

