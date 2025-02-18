Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 522.21 ($6.59) and traded as high as GBX 643.80 ($8.12). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 640.81 ($8.08), with a volume of 1,985,843 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.72) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 640 ($8.07).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The firm has a market cap of £8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 576.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 522.21.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.14), for a total value of £44,997 ($56,771.39). Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

