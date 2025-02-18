Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBTYA

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $737,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,019.82. This represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2,799.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $48,381,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,413,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,730,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.