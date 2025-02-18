Lenovo Group (LNVGY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Lenovo Group to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

