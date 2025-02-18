Lenovo Group (LNVGY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Lenovo Group to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About Lenovo Group
