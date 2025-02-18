Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

KURA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $643.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at $694,078.91. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

