Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,922,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 4,156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,902.5 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AHODF opened at C$35.50 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of C$27.73 and a 12-month high of C$36.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.74.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.