Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,922,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 4,156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,902.5 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of AHODF opened at C$35.50 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of C$27.73 and a 12-month high of C$36.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.74.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
