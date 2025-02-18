Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. Baird R W downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 590.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,756.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $995,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 14.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 109.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 546,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after buying an additional 285,070 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

