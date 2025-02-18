Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. StockNews.com cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

